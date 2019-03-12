|
|
Troy - Johnnie David Lever, 67, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his residence at 48 Vandenburgh Avenue.Born in Troy on December 17, 1951, Johnnie was the son of the late Harry and Helen (Phillips) Lever. Johnnie resided in Grafton until he was 6 years of age and then relocated to Rome, NY where he remained until 1975 when he moved to Troy.Johnnie was employed, for a number of years, by Riverside Enterprises in Troy.Johnnie enjoyed bowling, a good cup of Dunkin Donuts decaffeinated coffee, music, camp, holidays, his family and relaxing in his retirement years.He is survived by his sisters and brothers, Lorraine Angus of Florida, Edith (Nick) Cook of Waterford, Dennis (Pam) Lever of Rensselaer, Jennie (David) Blackburn of Troy, Linda (Kevin) Bleau of Buskirk, Ann (Mike) Dumas of Troy, Janet (Lou) Lever of Mass, Cynthia LaBrake of Buskirk, Timothy Lever of Buskirk and Tina (Bruce) Sorel of Greenwich. He was the proud uncle of the late James LaBrake and Crystal Sorel and is survived by numerous additional nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grand-nephews and one great-great-grandnephew.The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of 48 Vandenburgh and of the Community Hospice for the dedicated and compassionate care given to Johnnie and for the support offered to his family.A service celebrating Johnnie’s life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 4 pm in the Parker Bros. Memorial, Watervliet. Friends are invited and may also visit with Johnnie’s family, on Saturday, before the service, from 2 until 4 pm. A private cremation will follow and Johnnie’s ashes will be interred in Grafton Centre Cemetery at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Johnnie’s memory, to ARC of Rensselaer County, c/o DSP Fund 79 102nd Street, Troy, NY 12180 or the Community Hospice, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.Visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy. http://www.lastingmemories.com/johnnie-david-lever
Published in The Record on Mar. 13, 2019