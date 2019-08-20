Home

TROY: Joseph A. Rosamilia formerly of Troy died Saturday August 17, 2019 at Eddy Village Green.Funeral services will be Friday evening at 6:30 pm, at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will take place on Saturday at 11 am at. St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 4-6:30 pm prior to the funeral service.To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in The Record on Aug. 21, 2019
