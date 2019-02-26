|
|
Cropseyville- Joseph C. “Joe” Castiglione Sr., 65, a local entrepreneur and business owner, died peacefully Monday, February 25, 2019, with his family by his side at his Cropseyville home following a short illness.Born in Geneva, New York, June 3, 1953, Joe was the son of the late Joseph P. Castiglione and Norma M. (Graziane) Castiglione of Troy, who survives.Joe was a graduate of LaSalle Institute in Troy and, as a young man, was employed as a paramedic-firefighter with the City of Troy Fire Department, working from the Central Station. After more than twenty years of service, he retired in 1989.During his early days as a firefighter, Joe met the love of his life. On July 7, 1972, he married his best friend, Colleen M. (Snay) Castiglione, and for the next 46 years, the couple established their home, raised their family, and enjoyed their grandchildren and extended family.Joe was a principle in several area businesses, including Guiseppe’s Restaurant in Pittstown that he often referred to as “the neighborhood bar and restaurant without the neighborhood” and Guiseppe’s Rt. 2, a convenience store and pizzaria in Brunswick.Joe didn’t have much down time in retirement. His mind was already onto the next project. When he did relax, he enjoyed riding with his wife in his 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1, going out for dinner, enjoying a good “Old Gold,” spending time with family, his cats and supporting many local organizations in the area as a way of paying them back for supporting his business concerns.In addition to his wife and mother, Joe is survived by his children; Joel and Scott Phelps of Petersburgh, Carmella and Raymond Cervera, of Mariaville, Joseph C. and Katherine Castiglione Jr. of Pittstown and Carissa Castiglione and Mark Kendrick, also of Pittstown, brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Patricia Castiglione Sr. of Cropseyville, nephew and God-son, Mark Castiglione Jr. of Cropseyville, and eight grandchildren, Shaina, Dylan, Jaimee, Gabriella, Giovanni, Olivia, Alexandria, and Quintin.A funeral service for Joe will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 New York Route 7, located in Raymertown with family friend, Rev. Gaylord Campbell, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00–9:00 p.m.Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to either the Pittstown Volunteer Fire Company, 134 Parker School Road, Johnsonville, New York 12094, or to the Pittstown Volunteer Emergency Corps., 60 Parker School Road, Johnsonville, NY 12094. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-c-joe-castiglione-sr
Published in The Record on Feb. 27, 2019