Joseph “Fran” Corrigan, 89, passed away peacefully at Van Rensselaer Manor on July 9, 2020. Joseph was born on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1931, in North Adams, MA. He was the son of the late Emmett and Hazel (Patrick) Corrigan and brother of the late Elaine Capuano. He was the loving husband of almost 60 years to the late Joan (Van Deursen) Corrigan. Fran was educated in Lansingburgh schools and cherished his memories of high school sports, especially the friendships made on the 1948-49 Championship basketball team. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and served 7 years of active and reserve duty. Following active duty, he graduated from Albany Business College where he also played on the school’s basketball team. Joe went on to a 40-year career as an insurance agent for State Farm in Troy and Lansingburgh. In retirement, Joe and Joan became active members of the local running community through the HMRRC and the ADK Running Club. He ran his first marathon at age 69, with the encouragement of running friends John Axten, Noreen Alexander and Lori Barnum. In 2006, Joe and Joan chose to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary by forming two marathon relay teams. Together with their sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, they ran the Lake Placid Marathon and crossed the finish line hand-in-hand. As a prostate cancer survivor, their teams supported the “Run for Dad” team for prostate cancer awareness and early detection. Joseph is survived by his beloved family, sons Michael T. (Wendy) Corrigan of Troy and Thomas J. Corrigan (Carole Gensicki) of Pittsfield, MA, and his cherished grandchildren Kelsey J. Corrigan (Ashley Harper) and Graeme K. Corrigan. He was the loving Uncle Fran to Renee Archambault, Denise (Glen) Mikkelsen, Michele Moore (Todd DuBrey) and their families, as well as Pam Van Deursen and Cindy Van Deursen. Joseph was predeceased by an infant daughter, Patricia Joy Corrigan. He and Joan enjoyed being served at a local restaurant by Megan Delancy, who became a dear friend and always kept Joe’s spirits high after Joan’s passing. The family is grateful for the care and compassion he received from Jenn, Nicole, Betty Joe, Amanda and many others on C2 at Van Rensselaer Manor. Funeral services will be private, please no food or flowers. Memorial donations in memory of Joseph may be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com
. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-fran-corrigan