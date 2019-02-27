|
Gavin, Joseph E. Jr., 67 of Troy, NY, passed away peacefully at home on February 24, 2019. He was born to Cecelia (Cissy) M. Gavin and the late Joseph E. Gavin Sr. on April 16, 1951. He attended St. Joseph's school, School 18, and Catholic Central. He graduated from "The COOL", where he still holds many records. He was a proud veteran of the US Army, a 20 year devoted hockey coach of the Tri-City Oilers, a founding member of The Mt. Pleasant Gang, The Cooper Club, The Back Porch, and was President and CEO of Woodstock Nation. Joe loved music, cooking, gardening, and sports - Go HABS! He was a dedicated husband, father, and Papa. He is survived by his devoted wife of 34 years Maureen Akin Gavin, daughters Amy (Peter) and Keeley Gavin, his loyal dog Myles, grandchildren Abigail and Sarah, brothers Michael P. Gavin (Laurie), John T. Gavin (Suzanne) and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Joe was loved by many and will always be remembered for his kind heart, sense of humor, and quick wit; "ROBERT-ALBIA". The Family thanks Loretta, Samantha, and Andy, VA Home Healthcare, the staff at Northeast Home Healthcare, and friend Dr. Hornick for their compassion and care over the years. Please, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joe's name to the Alliance of Homebound People, 16 Crimson Oak Ct., Schenectady, NY 12309. Calling hours are Friday, March 1, 3-7pm at St. Michael's Church, 175 Williams Rd followed by a Funeral Mass on Saturday at 9:30 am.Arrangements by The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third Street, Troy. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-e-gavin-jr
Published in The Record on Feb. 28, 2019