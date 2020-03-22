|
|
Joseph “Red” Francis Paulo of River Road passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at home with his loving family at his side. He was 94.Born in Buskirk on November 6, 1925, son of the late William and Ora Mary (Sawtelle) Paulo. He is the husband of Barbara Frances (Whitney) Paulo whom he married on June 18, 1948.Red is a veteran of the US Army serving during WWII. He worked for the Boston and Maine Railroad and after worked as a custodian and then a bus driver for the Hoosic Valley Central School System. He was very active locally, serving over 65 years in the Johnsonville Fire Department and over 50 years in the Johnsonville Ambulance Service. He was also active with the Millertown Cemetery Association. His greatest pride was being a foster parent for Rensselaer County with his wife Barbara. Together, they enriched the lives of well over 100 children.Survivors in addition to he beloved wife of 71 years, Barbara Paulo include their children, Randy Paulo, Dale Paulo, Lois Cassavaugh, Billy Arthur Paulo (Marilyn), Timothy “TJ” Paulo (Denise) and Kevin McBain (Andrea), his 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and a sister in law, Nancy Paulo.Red is predeceased by his siblings, Minnie Bailey, William Paulo, Margaret LaBarge and Anthony Paulo, a daughter in law Louise A. Paulo and a granddaughter, Crystal Paulo.A memorial service will be conducted at a later date to celebrate the life of Red. His family is grateful to those who remember him and keep them in their prayers until a formal service is arranged.Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-francis-paulo-1
Published in The Record on Mar. 23, 2020