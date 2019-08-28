|
Joseph G. Esposito 50, was taken from his family too soon after a sudden death on August 26, 2019. Born and raised in Troy, he was the cherished husband of Annette (Nettie) Esposito, the son of Barbara Saffaras and the late Joseph (Joper) S. Esposito. Joey was pre-deceased by his Aunt Annie Giffney and was the son-in–law of the late Nancy Case.He was the father of Marisa and Angelina Sorriento–Esposito, step –father of Nicole Case and the grandfather of Xavier Perez. Joey was the beloved brother of Frank Mantello Jr., Justine Mantello (Robert Anderson), Jody (Ernie) Petitti, brother-in law of Tony Case, Rick (Vicki) Case and uncle of Frank Mantello III, Vincent Petitti, Amanda, Michael, RJ and Shelbi Case.Joey is also survived by several great-nieces, nephews and cousins. Also left behind, is a very special longtime friend, Mark Piche.Joey was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. He was a lover of hard work, trucks, cars and heavy machinery. He had a passion for food and loved to cook for his family and friends and he loved to eat. Joey also had a great passion for people and was always there to help those in need. His faith gave him strength and compassion to pray for those he loved. He enjoyed spending time in the yard and taking walks with his loyal furry friend, Roxie. She will miss him greatly.Joey touched the lives of many, with his charismatic personality, his hardy laugh and a smile that would light up a room. Although Joey may have left this earth, He will never be forgotten and his spirit will live forever in the hearts of all who knew him.The funeral service for Joey will be held on Saturday morning at 8:30 AM at The Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third Street, Troy and at 9:30 AM at St. Jude The Apostle Church in Wynantskill where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by The Very Reverend Anthony Ligato, Pastor.Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home Friday from 4-7PM.Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery in Troy. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-g-esposito
