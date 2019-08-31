|
|
Rensselaer - Joseph L. “Roy” Wright, 84, formerly of Wynantskill, passed away at St. Peter’s Hospice surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. A former Town Supervisor of North Greenbush and a former Rensselaer County Legislator, Roy was the husband of Kathryn (Law) Wright for six decades.Born and raised in Troy, Roy was the son of the late Clarence E. Wright and Mary Veronica Kelly Wright. A graduate of St. Patrick’s and Catholic Central High School, Roy proudly served in the US Navy aboard the USS Lexington aircraft carrier from 1955-59 and then was employed by Behr- Manning (Norton) for 33 years, where he also served as Shop Steward and as a union rep for the United Brotherhood of Papermakers. Roy was elected to four terms as the Town Supervisor of North Greenbush, serving from 1992-99 and then was elected to represent North Greenbush as a Rensselaer County Legislator.A larger-than-life lover of shenanigans and family, Roy Wright was a prolific volunteer who lent his time and talents to countless community organizations, including the Wynantskill Kiwanis, Twin Town Little League, and CYO basketball. He was one of the founding fathers of Classie Lassie Softball League and was a member of the Veterans of Lansingburgh, the American Legion, the Polish American Club and the Friends of St. Patrick.A staunch patriot, he was a member of the Troy Elks Lodge #141 for over 45 years, upholding their “principles of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity.” Roy served as Grand Exalted Ruler twice and was Chair of the Youth Committee where he organized the annual Teenager of the Year Award and the Hoop Shoot contests. Roy was a big supporter of his children and grandchildren’s activities as well, attending games, concerts and plays. Blessed with the gift of gab, he always knew someone wherever he went, always had a tale to tell or an encouraging “word to the wise”- usually imparted with his contagious belly laugh.In addition to his parents, Roy was pre-deceased by his brothers Ed, Jack, Jim and Paul Wright, and his sister, Marie Stowell. Survivors, in addition to his wife Kay, are his children Beth Wright Clemente of Troy, Lynne Wright (Sal Ragosta) of North Greenbush, and Roy Wright (Catherine) of Bohemia, Long Island; his grandchildren Nicole Zebrowski (Pete) of Caldwell, NJ, Erin Clemente (Jered Cahill) of Troy, Robert Clemente (Sabina Tverdohleb) of the Bronx, Rachel Clemente (Myles Rudin) of Albany; and Patrick Wright of Bohemia, LI and one great-grandchild, Darby Rose Cahill. He is also survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins, along with his lifelong friend since first grade, Thomas Dougherty of Lansingburgh.Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 10 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Williams Road, North Greenbush. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wynantskill. Calling hours will be held Monday from 4 to 7 PM, also at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Rd. Troy, NY.Donations to the Veterans of Lansingburgh Club, Inc. or to the Elks National Foundation would be appreciated. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-l-roy-wright
Published in The Record on Sept. 1, 2019