Joseph "Jay" Lionarons
North Greenbush - Joseph Lionarons, 73, of Eastwyck Circle died, after a brief illness, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.Born in Lansingburgh, he was son of the late John H. Lionarons and Georgia O'Connell Lionarons and husband of the late Sandra A. Durand Lionarons. He was raised in Lansingburgh and Eagle Mills and later resided in Wynantskill. He was a graduate of Tamarac High School.Jay was a Mail Carrier for the Troy Post Office for 30+ years , retiring 12 years ago.He was the first coach for the South Troy Pop Warner Football League and coached for 20 years. Jay also enjoyed bowling, softball, golf and all sports as well as being involved in all his grandchildren’s events.Survivors include a son, Paul D. (JoAnn) Lionarons, Clifton Park; a daughter, Dawn (William) Jacon, Hadley, NY; three grandchildren, Brittni (Nicholas) Ottati, Morgan Lionarons and Joshua Lionarons ; two great grandchildren, Angelina and Vincent Ottati; a brother, Kevin (Kimberly) Lionarons, TN; two sisters, Judith 'Corky' (Ron Jacobsen) Toole, NH and Cheryl Lionarons, FL; a loving companion, Tina Groves; several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Joseph ‘Jay’ Lionarons to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-jay-lionarons


Published in The Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
