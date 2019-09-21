|
Ocoee, Florida - Joseph P. Zareski, age 77, entered into eternal life Friday, September 20, 2019, surrounded by his family after a brief illness. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Joseph and Lorraine Zareski. Joe was a graduate of Cohoes High School, where he played basketball. He was a US Navy Veteran. Before retiring, Joe was employed as an auditor with the Federal Government and prior to that he was a retail manager of shoe stores in Colonie Center. In his retirement years he enjoyed his third career as a professional poker dealer. Joe was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, an excellent tennis player and a lover of Jazz Music.Beloved husband of 33 years to Maureen Markham Zareski; loving father of Kimberly Izzo (Al) and the late Joseph Zareski Jr. cherished Bumpa of Joshua, Adam, Michael, Mackenzie, Delaney Brady, Riley, Nathan, Ronan, Grace, Anita, Allison,and Alucard; brother of Joanne Marshall (Brad), Janice Guica( John) and James Zareski (Lorie). He is also survived by 5 great grandchildren, 3 stepsons that he helped raise like they were his own; Thomas Pratt (Jennifer), John Pratt (Diana), and Christopher Pratt (Jennifer), and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:00 AM, Monday, September 23, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 1211 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, Florida. Internment with full military honors will take place in March of 2020 at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery by the sea.In lieu of flowers Joe wishes any contributions be made to the Pittsburgh Steelers to assist in the acquiring of a new healthy quarterback who can win.To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.degusipe.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-p-zareski
Published in The Record on Sept. 22, 2019