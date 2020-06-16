Rensselaer - Joseph Serafino Alleca, 92, passed away, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after a brief illness. He was a strong family role model and friend to all. Joseph was especially loving to all the generations of children and cherished his time with them. He also enjoyed volunteering at his church, fire company and as an American Red Cross blood donor.Born and raised in Schenectady, Joseph was son of the late Angelo Alleca and Rosa Vacca, who were Italian immigrants. He was husband of the late Irene M. Scovill. They resided in West Sand Lake until moving to the Franciscan Heights Senior Community in Rensselaer.For most of his working years, Joe was an Industrial Motor Repair Mechanic for Barrett Electric Service. He was awarded the 50 year Volunteer Service Award West Sand Lake Fire Department, the American Red Cross -Highest Achievement "Champions of Life Blood Donor / "Sixers Champion" and was a communicant of St. Henry's Church in Averill Park being an active church volunteer for many years. Joe was an Army Signal Corps veteran. He was also a 1946 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School in Schenectady.Survivors include his step children, Vickie Richeson, North Fort Myers, FL, Dennis (Sharon) Urgento, Southport, NC and Eugene (Ben) Urgento, East Greenbush; grandchildren, Debbie La Due, Cindy O'Brien, Stacey Urgento, Ryan (Sabrina) Urgento, Zachary Urgento and Gabriel Urgento; 5 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Ernest (Ruthann) Scovill; nieces, Patricia Coons, Teresa Repscher, Pamela Bikowicz and Joan Mack; nephews, Joseph Coons and Scott Scovill; and a very close friend, Nancy Flaherty. He was predeceased by four sisters, Rose Ellis, Ann-Marie, Antoinette and Margarett (twins) Alleca; a brother, Angelo Alleca, Jr. and a grandchild, Kenneth Richeson.Relatives and friends may call at the DeGraaf-Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 4392NY150, West Sand Lake on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 11AM-12:30PM. Due to COVID, face masks and social distancing rules will be required to enter the funeral home.Funeral service will be held at 12:30PM at the funeral home with Rev. John Provost, officiating.Interment will be in St. Henry's Cemetery Averill Park.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Joseph Serafino Alleca to the West Sand Lake Fire District #1, PO Box 386, West Sand Lake, NY 12196 OR The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-serafino-alleca
Published in The Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.