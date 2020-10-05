LAKE GEORGE, NY – Joseph T. Izzo, 85, of Lake George, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born in Troy on May 15, 1935, he was a son of the late Anthony and Margaret (Giordano) Izzo. He was raised and educated in Troy and a graduate of Troy High School. During the Korean War, Joseph proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Joe was a contractor and worked in the Capital Region for many years until his retirement. He was a communicant of St. Francis de Sales in Troy. Joe enjoyed traveling and dining out. He also enjoyed football and was a NY Giants fan. Joseph had a deep concern for and often donated to veteran services. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by two brothers, Patrick and Anthony Izzo; and a sister-in-law, Eileen Izzo. He is survived by his former wife of 45 years, Norma (Parker) Izzo of Lake George, his brother, Mickey Izzo of Troy; his nieces, Nicole (Steve) Martino and Christina (Patrick) Doyle; his sister-in-law, Beverly Izzo; and many cousins. A graveside service with full military honors will be held privately for the family on at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804. To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-t-izzo