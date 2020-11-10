Poestenkill - Joseph W. Crawley, 56, of Victorian Drive died suddenly Thursday, November 5, 2020.Born in Troy, he was son of Marilyn F. Rosenberger Crawley of Poestenkill and the late Thomas W. Crawley Jr. and husband for 26 years of Maria M. Huber Crawley. Joe had resided in Poestenkill and Troy all his life and was a graduate of Averill Park High School and attended the State University of New York at Plattsburgh.Joe was the owner of Screen-It Ltd. on Congress Street in Troy for the past 35 years. Joe started Screen-It from a small business on 15th St in Troy and eventually, moved the business to a larger facility on Hoosick Rd., where he then included embroidery, giving customers a new decorating option. The business quickly outgrew that building and Joe wanted a more centralized location for his customers. He brought Screen-It closer to downtown Troy where it is now located on Congress St.. Joe took great pride in the relationships he built with his customers, with many being customers for over 20 years. He not only had many local businesses as customers, but also several companies from across the USA. His love of the business was clearly evident in the many relationships he established with customers throughout the years. He was also proud of his staff, who he considered family. He was an excellent boss and always took great care in his team.Joe was a gifted drummer who began his craft at the age of 16. He had an intuitive understanding of how a song should be written, arranged and performed. This level of skill and passion is evident in the hundreds of recordings and live performances in his life. Joe played in bands with his brother Jim for most of his life- from The Brink to Private Plain and Blue Factory. Music was a huge source of joy in his life, whether he was playing live or just listening to his vinyl collection.Joe was also passionate about vintage cars. He absolutely loved in his 1983 Porsche 944. Joe was meticulous in the care he took of his car. He had owned several Porsches before this one, and this 944 was clearly his favorite. He enjoyed taking it out and getting “lost” on country roads.Joe loved golf and his golf buddies. He enjoyed his Sunday golf game every week and was usually planning his next tee time before he was even home.Joe loved to travel and enjoyed his trips to Alaska, Ireland, Eastern Europe and Italy. Joe looked forward to spending his wedding anniversary every year at the Red Lion Inn. His favorite spot was Long Boat Key, FL, sitting on the beach with an ice cold beer. He enjoyed many wonderful times there with his family. He would say it was his home away from home.Of all his accomplishments and hobbies, he was most proud of his family. Joe was so very proud of his sons and their achievements.His family have so many amazing memories that will continue to comfort them. He was such a presence whenever he walked in a room. He will be missed by so many friends and family.Survivors in addition to his wife and mother include two sons, Benjamin J.E. Crawley and Henry J.E. Crawley, both of Poestenkill; two sisters, Deborah Ann (Roger) Teal, Poestenkill and Kathleen M. Hart, Hannacroix, NY , a brother, James G. (Kristin) Crawley, Poestenkill and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, John T. Crawley.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10AM at St. Pius X Church 23 Crumitie Road Loudonville with Rev. James Walsh, Pastor. Face covering and social distancing are required during the Mass.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Joseph W. Crawley to the American Heart Association
4 Atrium Dr. #100 Albany, NY 12205. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com
. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-w-crawley