Eagle Bridge, New York - Joseph W. Spiak, 82, passed away on Tuesday June 18th at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy, NY. He was the husband of Deborah (Dooley) Spiak who resides on Crescent Road in Eagle Bridge.Joe was born on April 30, 1937, in Troy, NY, son of the late Joseph and Alicia (Thomas) Spiak. He was educated at schools in Troy. Joe formerly worked at Isola Industries in Hoosick Falls in the shipping department. He was very involved with the youth in Hoosick Falls serving as a Little League Coach, Boy Scout Leader and was a past member of the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad. Joe enjoyed time spent with family and loved entertaining his grandchildren.Survivors other than his wife include their children daughters Denise Bisson of Hoosick Falls, NY, Stacey Springer of Eagle Bridge, NY and Joellen Stevens (Chris) of Camden, SC, sons Richard Spiak (Denise) of Londonderry, NH and Greg Spiak (Robin) of Hoosick Falls, NY, also survived by two sisters Theresa O'Malley of Agawam, MA and Jenny Hamill of Troy, NY., grandchildren Peter (Olivia), Michael and Adam Spiak, Christina Spiak, Cheryl and Kira Bisson, Grace Spiak, Courtney and Nicholas Stevens and great-grandchildren Vivenne Spiak and T. Weston Spiak. Joe was predeceased by a granddaughter Ashley.A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday June 24th at 12:00 pm (noon) from the First United Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Monday from 11:00 am until the start of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Karen and Molly McGovern Memorial Fund or the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY, who are handling the arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-w-spiak
Published in The Record on June 20, 2019