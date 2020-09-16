1/1
Joshua Bloomfield
Troy-Joshua Daniel Bloomfield, 41; a son, uncle and brother to so many has passed on from this world surrounded by his loved ones on September 15, 2020. He was born on September 15th, 1979. From an early age, his love for music led him to embracing percussion instruments and bringing joy to many for the rest of his days. While small in stature, he was a giant talent behind the drum kit. The list of bands he was a part of is too numerous to accurately count. Only his most frequent musical partner, Jeremy Walz, could actually describe all his amazing performances and venues played. He frequently used his skills for good causes and never refused to play a benefit or charity event. Josh’s interests included many other pursuits, pool, boxing, football, lacrosse and fishing with his Dad. Josh was a prolific comedian and master of bantering. Anyone who has met him will always remember his quick wit and positive vibes. His concern about the well-being of others led him to touching souls from all walks of life. Josh was a graduate of School 14, Troy High School, and some might say Siena College since he spent so much time there with his lifelong friend Eric Rouleau. He had several jobs over the years. His most recent gig was serving with distinction as a New York State civil servant for the last 15 years. Josh is survived by his parents Daniel and Susan Bloomfield, his grandmother Emily Hebert, several aunts, uncles, cousins, beloved pet Hank and the love of his life Tiana.Family and friends are invited and may call from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday September 18, 2020 at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required.Burial of cremated remains will be held 12:00 pm on Monday September 21, 2020 at Eagle Mills Cemetery, Brunswick all are invited. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the cholangiocarcinoma fund. I will leave you with this quote from his father Dan: “The most wonderful son, friend, and forever partner in crime. I can’t say enough about the best guy in the whole world. I love you so much. My heart is broken beyond repair. I love you son, you’ll be with many friends in heaven. I’ll never forget you pal. Mom and I will love you for eternity. Goodbye for now. Rest easy Bud.”For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joshua-daniel-bloomfield


Published in The Record from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
