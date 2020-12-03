West Sand Lake - Joyce Deal Eberle, 81, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020.Born in Albany, March 20, 1939 she was daughter of the late Virgil Deal and Frances Lamock Deal and wife of Lawrence C. Eberle, Sr for 61 years. She had resided in Albany until 1968 and in West Sand Lake for many years and was a graduate of Our Lady of Angels, Albany and Vincentian Institute, Albany. She was a senior stenographer for the New York State Department of EducationJoyce loved her family with all her heart and enjoyed spending time with them. After moving to West Sand Lake, she became active in the community and always volunteered to help others. She was a communicant of St. Henry's Church in Averill Park, the Ladies Guild and President of the PTO at West Sand Lake Elementary School and a member of the Booster Club of Twin Town Little League. She volunteered at Julie Blair Nursing Home as a helper with the residents with activities, shopping, or whatever the residents needed.Joyce loved to travel, and Cape Cod was one of her favorite places to spend time with her family and enjoy as much Seafood as possible. She was an avid golfer and bowler and excelled at both! She was the New Jersey Devils number one fan and loved attending the games with Larry.Survivors in addition to her husband include two daughters, Margaret (Steven) Clark, Colchester, CT and Lauren (Bruce) Ricketson, Kingston; son, Lawrence (Jada) Eberle, Mechanicville and two grandchildren, Steven L. and Christopher Clark.In 2011, Joyce was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and her husband, Larry took care of her until she moved into Van Rensselaer Manor, her new home. The family would like to thank all of the loving, caring nurses and staff members that took such wonderful care of her.Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.Interment will be in St. Henry's Cemetery Averill Park.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Joyce Eberle to the Alzheimer's Association
