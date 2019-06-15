|
|
Troy–Joyce M. Nealand, 58, passed away on June 14, 2019.Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with a prayer service to follow at 7:00 pm, with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Burial Wednesday 12:00 pm at Saratoga National Cemetery, family will meet at funeral home at 10:00 am.Memorial donations in memory of Joyce may be made to the Lansingbugh Boys and Girls Club.Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joyce-m-nealand
Published in The Record on June 16, 2019