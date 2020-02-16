|
|
Poestenkill - June Duncan Wetherwax, 75, of NY 351 died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her residence after a long illness.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Matthew Duncan Sr. and Myrtle Haynes Duncan and wife of the late Stanley C. Wetherwax. She was raised in Brunswick, resided in Poestenkill since the mid 70's and was a graduate of Tamarac High School.June was a clerk at New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for 38 years.She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Poestenkill and enjoyed traveling especially on trips with Grafton, Brunswick and Troy senior groups. She also enjoyed cooking and baking cookies for all.Survivors include a brother, Matthew (Penny) Duncan Jr., Brunswick; a niece and several nephews, Taryn L. Duncan, Craig M. Duncan, Matthew Duncan III, Stacey Matala, William Duncan Jr., Tim Wheelock and Robin Lapishka and her dog, Quinn. She was predeceased by a brother, William C. Duncan, Sr. in December.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2-4:45 PM with a service to follow at 5PM with Pastor Judy Converse, officiating.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of June Wetherwax to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Poestenkill 772 Round Top Road Poestenkill, NY 12140 or Mohawk and Hudson River Humane Society 3 Oakland Avenue Menands, NY 12204. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/june-duncan-wetherwax
Published in The Record on Feb. 18, 2020