Colonie: June Marie (White) Degener, 90 of Colonie went to be with her Prince on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.Born on June 13, 1929 in Albany to the late Cassius O. and Alice (Blake) White.She was a graduate of Roessleville School. June worked for NYS and National Commercial Bank before becoming a full time homemaker. She was a member of Roessleville Presbyterian Church where she had taught Sunday school and served as a Deacon.Predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, her Prince, Donald H. Degener; grandson, Thomas Lee and sister, Trudy Jones.June was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her love of family knew no bounds. She is survived by her cherished children, Donna (Larry Palcic) Peirce, Jeri Degener, John (Diane) Degener, Dan (Sandy) Degener, Sr., Deborah (John) Kean and Dianne (John) DelPozzo; adored 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; sisters, Marion Shufelt and Virginia Steffen and a host of many nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Roessleville Presbyterian Church, 1 N. Elmhurst Ave, Albany, New York 12205.There will be no calling hours.Interment will be private for the family.We would especially like to thank the wonderful team of caregivers from The Community Hospice: Darren, Tina, Colleen, Nick and Barb as well as those who answered our calls after hours. Your compassionate care helped to make a difficult time easier.Those wishing to remember June in a special way may send contributions to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208, Roessleville Presbyterian Church, 1 N. Elmhurst Ave, Albany, NY 12205 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12205.Arrangements are entrusted to the Frederick Funeral Home, 633 Central Avenue, Albany and for those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting sbfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/june-marie-white-degener
Published in The Record on Sept. 6, 2019