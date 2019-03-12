Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home
66 Armsby Road
Petersburgh, NY 12138
(518) 658-3751
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Rappoccio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen L. Rappoccio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen L. Rappoccio Obituary
BERLIN – Karen L. Rappoccio, 62, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at her home in Berlin. Sister of Karl (Frances) Rappoccio of Goodyear, AZ; aunt of Maria and Lixuan Rappoccio; dear friend of Lenny Johnson. She is also survived by 4 great nieces and nephews, Aeden, Sofia, Nathan and Maristar. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 14th at 10 am at the Berlin Community Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home in Petersburgh. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now