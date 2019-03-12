|
|
BERLIN – Karen L. Rappoccio, 62, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at her home in Berlin. Sister of Karl (Frances) Rappoccio of Goodyear, AZ; aunt of Maria and Lixuan Rappoccio; dear friend of Lenny Johnson. She is also survived by 4 great nieces and nephews, Aeden, Sofia, Nathan and Maristar. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 14th at 10 am at the Berlin Community Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home in Petersburgh. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 13, 2019