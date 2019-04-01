|
|
Kathleen Patricia Margaret Ryan Ivimey, 89, of State Route 22B, Peru, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at home under the loving care of her family. She was born in Troy, New York on February 13, 1930, the daughter of John Joseph and Margaret Genevieve (Leonard) Ryan. Kathy often reminisced about 8th Avenue in Troy and her numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was very proud of her 100% Irish & Scottish heritage and was pleased to have had the opportunity to go Ireland and meet her Irish relatives. Kathleen was an avid reader and graduated Catholic Central High School in Troy. She attended the State University of New York at Albany and graduated with a Masters in Elementary Education. Kathy taught in the Albany capital district area in the 1950s. She took a break from teaching to raise her children. In the 1970s, Kathy volunteered at the Saranac Lake Chamber of Commerce and became involved with the Winter Carnival Committee, Alpo Sled Dog Races, Bathtub Races, and many other community events. Kathy could always be found brain-storming at the post Winter Carnival meetings held at BBLJs or “Back Booth Little Joe’s”. Kathy and her dearest friend, Sue Dyer traveled to Egypt on an adventure of a lifetime that she spoke of often. She was Jeopardy Champion of the family and at one time she could just about come up with most answers and was available by phone to answer the odd fun fact. Survivors include her husband, William H. Ivimey whom she married June 19, 1959 in Grand Gorge, New York. Together she and Bill built a home on Bovie Hill in Hoosick Falls, New York. Kathy had three loving daughters, Beth Ivimey-Ashabranner of Peru, NY; Patty Ivimey of Biglerville, PA, and Peggy Ivimey of Saranac Lake, NY. She dearly loved her grandchildren Jenn Ivimey, Ryan Aneki, Matthew Aneki, Christopher Ivimey, Sarah (Nate) Leopard, and William Ashabranner. In addition to her parents, Kathleen was predeceased by her sister, Marion Ryan Dolan and her brother, John Leonard Ryan. A Requiem Mass will be privately held for the immediate family. Burial will be St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Troy, New York at the convenience of the family, all family and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Kathleen R. Ivimey may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (https://www.lbda.org/donate) or the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival (https://www.saranaclakewintercarnival.com/contact/donate) Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru, 643-9055. To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Kathleen please visit www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathleen-ivimey
Published in The Record on Apr. 2, 2019