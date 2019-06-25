Kathleen M. Philp, 97, of Lansingburgh, peacefully entered into eternal life at home on Monday, June 24, 2019.Born in Troy in the former Troy Hospital on 8th Street, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna E. Alwaise Philp. She was a graduate of St. Patrick’s School in Troy and Catholic Central High School, Class of 1940 which was located in the same building (former Troy Hospital) which she was born in 18 years later.Miss. Philp retired in 1983 from the Watervliet Arsenal where she had been employed for 33 years as an Accounting Clerk. She had previously been employed at the former Montgomery Ward’s in Menands in their Mail Order Department for 5 years.Kathleen was a dedicated volunteer annually at the CCHS Phone-A-Thon, a communicant of St. Augustine’s Church where she was also a member of the Sacred Heart Sodality, the Choir and the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry.She loved playing Bocce at the Italian Community Center in Troy and was also a member of the Washington Park Seniors and volunteer with Literacy Volunteers, both in Troy.Kathleen was predeceased by her siblings; Rosemary Brisson, Anne F. Philp, Dorothy H. Little, William F. Philp, John J. Philp, Mary A. Philp and Francis Paul Philp, her nephew David Little (wife, Cathy).Survivors include her loving nieces and nephews; Michael Little, Mark (Mary) Philp, Mary Krill, Paul (Debbie) Brisson, Joan (Myles) Schillinger and Robert (Cindy) Brisson, also survived by her great nieces and great nephews and their children and families and her dedicated caregivers; Gary and Peggy Krill.Funeral will be held on Saturday at 8:15 a.m. from the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (Corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh) Troy, NY 12182 thence to St. Augustine’s Church, Lansingburgh where at 9:00 am, the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 pm. to 7:00 pm.Interment will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Troy.The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her angels, Marsha, Sandy and Laura from Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to Community Hospice of Rensselaer, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144, in memory of Kathleen M. Philp.Please express on-line condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathleen-m-philp Published in The Record on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary