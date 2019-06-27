Kathleen M. Philp, 97, of Lansingburgh, peacefully entered into eternal life at home on Monday, June 24, 2019.Born in Troy in the former Troy Hospital on 8th Street, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna E. Alwaise Philp. Kathleen was predeceased by her siblings; Rosemary Brisson, Anne F. Philp, Dorothy H. Little, William F. Philp, John J. Philp, Mary A. Philp and Francis Paul Philp, her nephew David Little (wife, Cathy).Survivors include her loving nieces and nephews; Michael Little, Mark (Mary) Philp, Mary Krill, Paul (Debbie) Brisson, Joan (Myles) Schillinger and Robert (Cindy) Brisson, also survived by her great nieces and great nephews and their children and families and her dedicated caregivers; Gary and Peggy Krill.Funeral will be held on Saturday at 8:15 a.m. from the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (Corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh) Troy, NY 12182 thence to St. Augustine’s Church, Lansingburgh where at 9:00 am, the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 pm. to 7:00 pm.Interment will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Troy.The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her angels, Marsha, Sandy and Laura from Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to Community Hospice of Rensselaer, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144, in memory of Kathleen M. Philp.Complete obituary at sanvidgefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathleen-m-philp Published in The Record on June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary