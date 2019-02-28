|
|
Kathleen (Kit) Margaret (Callaghan) Macfarland, 79, of Newport, OR, died on February 24, 2019. She was born of Cornelius T. and Elizabeth Winfred (Gauthier) Callaghan of Troy, NY, where she attended St. Peter’s Academy and Central Catholic High School. She earned her BA at Manhattanville College, Purchase, NY, a BS at Columbia University School of Nursing, and a Masters of Public Health in Mental Health at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She married Joseph A. Macfarland in 1963; their son, Joseph Callaghan Macfarland, was born in 1965. She worked as a public health nurse in New York City, Troy, Ann Arbor, MI, and Annapolis, MD, from 1963 to 1971. After Joe’s service in the US Army, they moved to Chapel Hill, NC, where she worked as a psychotherapist for more than a decade. In 1991 Joe and Kit (Gigi, to her grandchildren) moved to Newport, OR, where she danced ballet until she was 65; she was an artist skilled in almost every medium and showed her work in Newport. She was a voracious reader as well, had a fine wit, and was a loving wife, mother, and grandparent. She is survived by her husband, Joe, their son, Joe, his wife, Talke Macfarland, of Arnold, MD, and their children, Sophie and Cornelius (Neil) Macfarland (Michelle Etchison) of Dearborn, MI; by her sister, Maureen Griffin, of Troy, NY, and her children, Kate Tully (Lawrence Tully), of Troy, NY, and Sean Kenosian (Svetlana Minikina) of Annapolis, MD. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathleen-kit-margaret-callaghan-macfarland
Published in The Record on Mar. 1, 2019