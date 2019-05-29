Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Curtis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy L. Curtis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathy L. Curtis Obituary
SCHENECTADY-Kathy L. Curtis "Kat" as she liked to be called, passed away on May 28, 2019 after a long illness.She was the beloved daughter of Ann Curtis (Schenectady) and half sister of Rob Curtis (Spain).Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5-7pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.newcomeralbany.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathy-l-curtis
Published in The Record on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Download Now