SCHENECTADY-Kathy L. Curtis "Kat" as she liked to be called, passed away on May 28, 2019 after a long illness.She was the beloved daughter of Ann Curtis (Schenectady) and half sister of Rob Curtis (Spain).Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5-7pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.newcomeralbany.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathy-l-curtis
Published in The Record on May 30, 2019