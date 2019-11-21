|
|
Kelly Archambeault Claus R.N., age 58, of St. Augustine, FL, formally of Troy, NY passed away on November 19, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on September 17, 1961 in Troy, NY to the late Frank and Nancy Archambeault. Kelly attended Lansignbaugh schools, furthering her education at HVCC to become a registered nurse. Beginning her career at Seton Health Systems where she held many positions until she took her passion for caring for others down the coast until settling in St. Augustine to care for her parents. Kelly proudly held her nursing license in multiple states until her passing. Kelly always prided herself on the value of family and faith and was always the kind of person to lend a helping hand, always giving all she had to others including family, friends, patients or a stranger on the street. Kelly had eyes that could light up any room. Always the life of the party and knew how to have a great time, and enjoyed the sunshine, the beach and her boat. Kelly loved manicures and pedicures and just being pampered. Most of all Kelly enjoyed spending time with her daughters, grandsons, her best friend, caregiver and sister, Karen and the captain of her boat, “Big” Mike Ladouceur.Kelly leaves to forever mourn her physical presence her loving children, Corrine Brooks Tario (James “Country” Wilkerson) and Amanda Brooks Hollenbeck (Eric). She was the cherished Mamir to her most beloved greanchildren, Vinny (Vinchenzo) Tario, Giovanni Austin and Noah Hollenbeck. She is also survived by her siblings, Nancy Desutels, Karen Koloss, Lori and Frank Archambeault of St. Augustine and Joann Susko and Terri Cardona of Troy, NY, 18 nieces and nephews, 40 great nieces and nephews and 1 great great niece. She was preceded in death by her sister, June Graham.The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Community Hospice of St. Augustine for caring for our beloved mother. In Lieu of flowers we ask that a donation be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in her memory at www.jdrf.org.A memorial service and celebration of life will be announced at a later time.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kelly-archambeault-claus-rn
Published in The Record on Nov. 22, 2019