Kenneth J. "Ken" Paul, 48, of Lansingburgh, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to Ken's visitation on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (corner of 115th Street and Fourth Avenue in Lansingburgh), Troy, N.Y. 12182. For the complete obituary, to share a memory or offer an on-line condolence, please visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com