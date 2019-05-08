Kenneth R. "Huck" Waters, 79, of Ash Flat, Arkansas passed away Saturday, December 8th, 2018 at his home following an extended illness.He was born and educated in Troy, New York on July 1, 1939 and was the son of the late Doris (Shellard) and Harry J Waters. Huck was united in marriage to Carole L Krogh on December 20, 1986 in Hoosick Falls, New York.He worked many different jobs but was a bulldozer and heavy equipment operator for over 50 years. Huck worked for his brother-in-law, Warren Fane in Speigletown, New York and had his own excavation business for over 10 years.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, RV travel, auctions and work.Huck is survived by his wife, Carole L Waters of Ash Flat, Arkansas; children, Melissa Gibson of Troy, NY, Kenneth Waters, Jr. of Williford, AR, Crystal Waters of Florida, Wiliam Waters and wife Gwen of Johnsonville, NY, Jeannine Theakos and husband Jeff of Cropseyville, NY, Katherine Castiglione and husband Joe of Hoosick Falls, NY, John Miller of Troy, NY and Robert Cooley of Randleman, NC; several grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; great grandson, John Gibson of Cherokee Village, AR; sister, Marilyn Fane and husband Warren of Speigletown, NY and brother, Randy Waters of Poestenkill, NY. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Young and brothers, Donald Waters and David Waters.Relatives and friends are invited to a reception following the celebration of Kenneth’s life on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. by Rev. "Jake" Gaylord Campbell at Parti Events and Banquet Hall (formerly Germania Hall in Lansingburgh) 309 Third Avenue (at the corner of 107th Street), Troy, NY 12182.Memorial contributions may be made in Huck’s name to the Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY, 12204.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to theWhite - Sanvidge Funeral Home, 58 Leversee Rd. (RT-40 in Speigletown) Troy, NY 12182. (518) 235-0952Please express your condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kenneth-r-huck-waters-1 Published in The Record on May 9, 2019