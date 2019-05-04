|
|
Dec. 1, 1951 — April 24, 2019Kevin J. Vonn, a retired school teacher, passed away on Wednesday April 24th after a long illness. He was 67.Born in San Francisco, CA he was the first of 5 children. Kevin was a graduate of Averill Park High School in Rensselaer County, NY. He earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education from the State University of New York at Oswego.After college, Kevin was hired by the Sodus Central School District where he would teach Second Grade. He was known for “teaching the whole child”, adjusting his lessons to suit every student’s specific needs. He had a passion for science and technology and was involved in creating the school's very first computer lab.In 1972, Kevin married Beth Ann Reid. Soon after, they would buy a house on a large, densely wooded parcel of land in the town of Butler. There they would raise three children. Kevin lost his wife in 1998, and in 2005 he was remarried to his wife of 13 years, Corliss Hunt.An avid sports fan, Kevin loved college basketball and was a season ticket holder for the Syracuse Orangemen. He was known to videotape every game and rewatch every close play. His friends liked to joke that Kevin reviewed more footage than the Coach himself.Kevin was widely revered by his friends & colleagues for his playful humor and intractable wit.He had a steadfast sense of calm with which he approached every challenge. “Where does your problem lie?” he would ask, holding one hand up over another to illustrate the scale between life and death.He was known for appreciating little things. He loved spending time outdoors, working in his garden or taking his children on long walks through the woods. Kevin had an intimate appreciation for his land and would often claim to know every tree.He had little use for material things, although he did have a flashy orange Kubota tractor that he loved. He’d use it to mow the fields or till the garden, yet more commonly he could be heard out in the woods just riding around.Kevin will be remembered as a devoted Father who always gave his children everything they needed and was there for them always.Kevin is survived by his wife, Corliss Vonn and his three children, Trevor Vonn (Kerri), Leah (Adam) Bundy, and Tyler Vonn; step children, Janet & Joshua (Emily) Hunt; two granddaughters, Brynn and Sawyer Bundy; step-grandchildren, Sydney Webster, Avery, and Rory Hunt; Mother, Verna von den Driesch; siblings, Brian (Cheryl) Vonn, Amy (Ed) Dunbar, Guy (Beth) von den Driesch, Jill Johnson (Lance); Brothers/Sister-in-law; Richard Nigro, Daniel (Brenda) Reid, Nora (Wayne) Reid-Craven, Mother-in-law; Carolyn Reid and several nieces & nephews. Kevin was predeceased by his wife; Beth Ann Reid, Father; Harry von den Driesch, Father-in-Law; Bruce Reid and Sister-in-Law Chris Nigro.Memorial services will be private. Contributions in Kevin’s memory may be directed to WRVO Public Media, or Friends of Montezuma Wetlands Complex. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kevin-j-vonn
Published in The Record on May 5, 2019