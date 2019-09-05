|
Bangor, ME - Kum Suk (Jeannie) Gilligan, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital Bangor, ME. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 10 AM-1 PM followed by a graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery Troy. Contributions to the National Audubon Society. To sign the guest book, complete obituary, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in The Record on Sept. 8, 2019