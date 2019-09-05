Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
Troy, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kum Gilligan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kum Suk Gilligan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kum Suk Gilligan Obituary
Bangor, ME - Kum Suk (Jeannie) Gilligan, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital Bangor, ME. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 10 AM-1 PM followed by a graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery Troy. Contributions to the National Audubon Society. To sign the guest book, complete obituary, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in The Record on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kum's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now