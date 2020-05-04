Larry J. Wait of Cochranton, PA, passed away on April 29, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH, after a short illness. He was the recipient of a heart transplant in 2009.Larry was born at home on November 15, 1949, in Wynantskill, NY. The son of Leon and Ann (Kolenberg) Wait, he was the 2nd of 8 children. It was a busy and fun childhood with ice skating, hunting, fishing, and camping among a large extended family of close cousins, aunts, and uncles.Larry attended St. Jude’s Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Troy High School in 1968. He was especially close to his priest, Father Tooher, who introduced him to horses and show jumping at the age of 5. This began very successful years of competing in major horse shows throughout the east coast, and he held various awards and championships. Larry maintained a lifelong love of horses, riding and sharing that love with others. At various times, he worked with local groups, including Hoofbeats 4H club and individuals, to improve their riding skills.Larry joined the Army Reserves on his 17th birthday. He completed Basic Training, Advanced Infantry Training, and graduated from Combat Engineering School. He later transferred to the Air Force in June 1969 and was honorably discharged in May 1973. He enjoyed these years, made good friends, and was proud to continue this family tradition. While stationed in England, he was assigned public relations duties, a perfect fit for his smile and gift of gab. It was there that he met his future wife, Brenda McCurdy. He loved the English life and people and excitedly shared this with his daughters on a family trip in 2011.Larry and Brenda were married on June 28, 1974. They lived in the Pittsburgh area until 1979 and then settled in the Cochranton area to raise two daughters, LeAnne and Carolyn. Various sales positions made up Larry’s work career, with car sales being his love and strength, retiring in 1999 from Buzz’s Auto Sales. The next sale was always around the corner in his optimistic outlook.After his love for Brenda and his two girls, Larry loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed sports and sharing those times with family and friends. Larry enjoyed skeet shooting most recently at Black Ash Sportsman Club and was a member of the Cochranton American Legion, Station 4, and Meadville VFW.Larry is survived by his wife, Brenda, daughters, LeAnne of Pittsburgh and Carolyn of Apex, NC, siblings Ed (Kathie), Carolyn, Gerald (Sue), Daniel, Joanne (Cary) Ziter, Janet (Dan) Leonard, and Linda (Ray) Houle. He is also survived by Aunts Mary (Tom) Phibbs, Edith Lowell, Mary Kolenberg, along with all the McCurdy in-laws. Many, many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends all over the world make up Larry's legacy. Grandpets, Marscapone, Toulouse, and Emma, along with puppy Cappy, were special companions.A celebration of Larry’s colorful, story-filled life will be held later in the summer. He will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, PA, with full military honors.Memorials in honor of Larry can be made to the American Heart Association Beach Ride, http://www2.heart.org/goto/larrywait.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Dickson Family Funeral Home, Cochranton, PA.Condolences and tributes can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/larry-j-wait
Published in The Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020.