Laurel Bayly Scott

Laurel Bayly Scott Obituary
Burden Lake - Laurel Bayly Scott, 91, died peacefully Tuesday, February 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Calling from 4-7 pm, Monday at DeGraaf-Bryce Funeral Home, 4392 Route 150, West Sand Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Henry’s Church, Averill Park on Tuesday at 11 am. To leave condolences and for directions visit the condolence page at www.brycefuneralhome.com. www.brycefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/laurel-bayly-scott-1
Published in The Record on Mar. 3, 2019
