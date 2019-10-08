|
Lenore Kramer Heller, 85, passed away suddenly on Friday, 04Oct2019 at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Florida. Lenore was born, raised and educated in Brooklyn, NY. She settled in Troy, NY where she lived with her husband and two daughters for over 40 years. A burial service will be held at Temple Beth El Cemetery, 51 Belle Avenue, Troy, NY, at noon on Friday, 11OCT2019. For further information https://www.bethisraelchapel.com/obits/lenore-heller/
Published in The Record on Oct. 10, 2019