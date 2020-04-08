|
|
Valley Falls:Leo L. Abrams, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his residence at the age of 86 on April 5, 2020.Born July 12, 1933, in Troy, NY, Leo was the son of the late Bertha Gauthier Abrams and Charles Abrams.For over 50 years Leo was a member of the Laborer’s International Union of North America, Local #190. He was employed by Callanan Industries and at the time of his retirement in 1994 worked as a Superintendent.In his quiet time he enjoyed the hobbies of hunting and fishing and horse racing.He is predeceased by his brothers, Charles and John and sisters, Marjorie and Beatrice. In addition to his beloved wife of 57 years, Eileen (Wells) Abrams of Valley Falls, Leo is survived by his daughters, Sandra Abrams and Laurie Abrams, his grandchildren, Melissa (Nick) Bauer and Dominic Armao (Nicole Whalen), a great-grandson, Joey Dziewulski, a sister, Doris Millard, and several nieces and nephews. The Abrams family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Jensen families and our hospice nurse, Marsha.A memorial service for Leo will be held at a later date and time to be determined by his family.Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to The Community Hospice, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208, in memory of Leo L. Abrams.Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 New York Route 7, Raymertown, NY 12180. http://www.lastingmemories.com/leo-l-abrams
Published in The Record on Apr. 9, 2020