Leon Nigohosian, Sr., 81, of Bethlehem Twp., Pa., passed away on March 9, 2020. Born on November 28, 1938 in Troy, New York, he was the son of the late Siragon and Lucine (Bedian) Nigohosian. Leon was employed with North American Philips Corporation and then later worked for Radio Corporation of America as a Patent Attorney. He later opened his own private law practice in New Jersey. He graduated from Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York and then received his Doctorate of Law from Albany Law School. Leon was a good friend and Counsel to all his family and friends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He and his family spent the winters on Marco Island, FL., which Leon truly loved. He loved a good cigar, had a great sense of humor, and a firm handshake,which left an indelible mark on all who met him. Leon was a member of the Knights of Vartan and was very active in Armenian functions. He is survived by his loving wife, Elsie Tatoian Nigohosian, his sons, Leon Nigohosian, Jr. and his wife Tina of Nazareth, Pa., and Stephan S. Nigohosian and his partner, Tanya Vartivarian of Oradell, NJ. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Stephan, Michael and John. A calling hour will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10AM to 11AM at St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Rd., Fair Lawn, NJ 07410, followed by a funeral service at 11. Interment will follow at The Northampton Memorial Shrine, Palmer Twp., PA. The Finegan Funeral Home, Palmer Twp., Pa. has been entrusted with his arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Leon to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd., S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047 or www.lbda.org/donate http://www.lastingmemories.com/leon-nigohosian-sr
Published in The Record on Mar. 11, 2020