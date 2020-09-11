Florida-Leona M. (Kupic) Malone died suddenly of heart failure on August 6, 2020 at her Florida home. She was the daughter of the late Matthew and Mary Kielb Kupic, and sister to the late Matthew P. Kupic. Born in Troy, New York, Leona attended Catholic Central High School, received a B.S. in Elementary Education from the College of St. Rose in 1965, a Masters in Education from the University of Miami in 1967, and a Masters in Social Work from Barry University in 1998. Leona was extremely active with the Arthritis Foundation
’s Florida chapter in West Palm Beach for over 30 years acting in numerous roles including a member of the Board of Directors at the state and local level, a national Public Policy & Advocacy Committee member, and as a lecturer to various civic and patient groups regarding coping skills for arthritis sufferers. She earned the distinction of being named one of 50 people as a National Hero Overcoming Arthritis in 1998 by the Foundation. She served as a member of the Federal Food and Drug Administration’s Arthritis Drug Advisory Panel for many years, a Consumer Representative, and a Rheumatoid Arthritis Patient Representative. For seven years she Leona worked as a Bereavement Counselor and In-patient Social Worker at Hospice of Palm Beach County. Leona worked for fifteen years for Quorum Review IRB of Seattle where she served as a Board Member of the Institutional Review Board. As an avid traveler and life-long learner of many cultures, Leona recently travelled throughout Southeast Asia for several weeks with friends this past winter. As a lover of all things British, Leona travelled several times to London and the English countryside. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens. Leona was a devoted Mother, family member, and friend – loved by all who knew her for her kind disposition, listening ear, generous nature, and words of wisdom to share. Her uplifting nature and positive outlook on life, despite her nearly lifelong condition of living with severe rheumatoid arthritis, provided inspiration for all who knew her. Leona is survived by her beloved daughter Carrah Malone and her partner Garrett J. Byerly, Sr. of Boston, MA, former husband Patrick J. Malone of Stuart, FL, nephew Matthew (Erica) Kupic of Trinity, FL, niece Dawn (Rob) Beaham of Woodstock, GA, nephew Jason (Stuart) Malone of Seattle, WA, niece Jennifer (Randy) Zagorin of Summit, NJ, along with several cousins, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, and godchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held in Leona’s name at St. Joseph Church, 416 Third Street, in Troy on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Leona’s memory to The Arthritis Foundation
at www.arthritis.org
. http://www.lastingmemories.com/leona-m-malone