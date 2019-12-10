The Record Obituaries
|
Leonard A. (Leo) Charbonneau Sr.

Cohoes: Leonard (Leo) A. Charbonneau, Sr., 83, of Cohoes passed away at Samaritan Hospital, Troy on Monday, December 9, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Waterford, educated in St. Marie’s School, Cohoes and Cohoes High School. Son of the late Albert and Eva Goudreau Charbonneau. He belonged to the United States Naval Reserve. He retired from General Electric, Schenectady as a machinist after 33 years of service. Leonard was a Life member of Cohoes-Waterford Elks Club #1317, life member of PAA, Cohoes and ET Ruane Post #0476 Cohoes and Stillwater Rod & Gun Club. He is survived by his wife Constance (Connie) Pinke Charbonneau of Cohoes, his children Linda (Isadore) Johnson of Colonie, Debra (Debbie) (Robert) Welcome of Cohoes and Leonard A. (Michele) Charbonneau, Jr. of Cohoes, grandfather of Darrell, Vincent, Kimberly, Robert and Leonard III and great grandfather of Kaylee, Johnathan, Austin and Kalea. Brother of Roger Charbonneau, Francis Charbonneau, Harriet Butz, Yvette Alexopoulos and the late Ronald Charbonneau and Kenneth Charbonneau. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00am at the DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Rev. Terry Beckwith officiating. Interment will follow in Memory’s Garden, Colonie. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, from 4 to 7pm. For condolences, www.dufresnefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/leonard-leo-a-charbonneau-sr
Published in The Record on Dec. 11, 2019
