Grafton – Leonard Francis Claus, Sr., 78, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday morning, March 31, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Grafton in 1941, he was the son of the late Herman and Marie Claus.Len was born and raised on the family farm in Grafton. He left school early to join the US Air force, serving from 1961 to 1965. He served as an Airman second class and was stationed at England Air Force Base in Louisiana and served tours that brought him to Turkey and the Philippines. Upon returning home he married his longtime sweetheart, Margaret Ann Etman on January 8, 1966, and together they had 4 children. Len worked as a Crane Operator at General Electric in Schenectady, retiring in 1996 after 30 years of service. He served as Senior Vice Commander of VFW Carner Etman Smith post 6340, as an active member of the Grafton Senior Center, and a devout communicant of Our Lady of the Snow Parish in Grafton. Len enjoyed working on the farm, going to Valleycats games, and the New York Yankees.Len is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret Ann Claus, their 4 children; Leonard F. Claus, Jr. of West Sand Lake, Marie (Pete) Gundrum of Grafton, Joseph (Barbara Ann) Claus of Grafton, and Thomas (Ellen) Claus of Germany, his grandchildren; Bradlee, Colin, Leona, and Haley Claus, his step-grandchildren; Toni Alfano, Nicole Alfano, and Robert Goodspeed, and his siblings; Charles (late Sandra) Claus of Troy, and Phoebe Locke of Bennington, as well as by several nieces and nephews. Len was preceded in death by his grandson, Jon Luke Claus and his sister, Barbara Daniels.A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10 AM at Our Lady of the Snow Church, Grafton. Friends and relatives may visit with Len’s family before the service at the church, starting at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow the service in Meadowlawn Cemetery, Petersburgh. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Len in a special way may consider a donation to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208, Our Lady of the Snow c/o Parish Office, 55 North Lake Ave., Troy, NY 12180, or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/leonard-francis-claus-sr
Published in The Record on Apr. 4, 2019