MENANDS – Leroy Burton Brayman died in his home on February 14, 2020. He was 70 years old.Born in Troy on December 7, 1949, Leroy was the son of the late James L. and Lena (Church) Brayman. He spent his formative years in Petersburgh and Troy and was employed for thirty years by the New York State Museum in Albany. Leroy was a participant in the Special Olympics playing volleyball. He was a former member of the Maplewood Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed volunteering and assisting at the Alive at 5 summer concerts in Albany and also enjoyed traveling, fishing, visiting the Adirondacks and spending time with family and friends.In addition to his parents, Leroy was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Clara Sbrega, Marilyn Hewitt, Loretta Tefoe, Marie Tefoe, Leon, Lawrence, Richard, Ronald and James Brayman. He is survived by his dear friend and companion Gulie Gage and many nieces and nephews.A service for Leroy will be celebrated by the Reverend Elaine Woroby on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11 am in the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Interment will follow in the Eagle Mills Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Leroy’s family on Wednesday (prior to the service) from 9 am until the time of the service.Share your personal remembrances of Leroy at www.parkerbrosmemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/leroy-b-brayman
Published in The Record on Feb. 18, 2020