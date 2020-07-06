Raymertown:Leslie Warren Dunham, 71, a longtime resident of Raymertown, died peacefully, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Samuel Stratton VA Medical Center Hospital following a long illness.Born in Troy, August 25, 1948, Les was the son of the late Warren J. and Elinor F. (Bulson) Dunham.He attended several Brunswick area one room schools as a boy and was a graduate of Tamarac High School, Class of 1966.In 1968, Les enlisted in the United States Navy. After basic training he was sent to Vietnam, where he served as a demolition expert, earned several combat service medals, and was awarded a Rifle Sharpshooter ribbon. On October 7, 1969, he was honorably discharged.After leaving the service, Les established his home in Raymertown and worked as a truck driver for over thirty years.Les had a lifelong love of nature and the outdoors. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, walking in the woods, gardening, and watching the wildlife in his backyard. He was skilled at working with his hands and could often be found fixing or working on something around the house. Les was a dog lover, an avid music fan, and enjoyed cruising through the neighborhood and back roads on his motorcycle as often as he could. He always looked forward to and enjoyed his annual trips to Florida. Les’s greatest pleasure was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his friends.Les was a member of Gilead Lutheran Church in Brunswick, the Sullivan - Jones VFW Post #7466 in Poestenkill, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, a member and supporter of the NRA, and a former member the Raymertown Volunteer Fire Company.Leslie is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Vincent Commisso of Albany, and a son, Aaron Dunham of Schenectady, his sister, Chrissy, of Arizona, two grandchildren, Henry and Lydia, and many friends made through the years.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 10:00-11:30 a.m., at the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY Route 7, located in Raymertown, following the current Phase 4, NYS Covid-19 social distancing practices. A funeral service for Les will follow at 11:30 A.M. with Rev. Jeff Silvernail officiating. Burial with military honors will take place at the Eagle Mills Cemetery in Brunswick.Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to either the Raymertown Volunteer Fire Company, 43 Mason Lane, Troy, NY 12180, or the Sullivan - Jones VFW, Post #7466, 25 Veterans Street, Poestenkill, NY 12140, in memory of Leslie W. Dunham. http://www.lastingmemories.com/leslie-warren-dunham