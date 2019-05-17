|
Troy - Lidia M. Rossi Lombardi, 83, of Pawling Avenue joined her husband in heaven on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness.Born in Italy, she was daughter of the late Alfonzo Rossi and Lucia DiGiacomo Rossi and wife of the late John Lombardi. She was raised in Castigione DiCarovilli, Italy and came to the United States, to Troy in 1967.Mrs. Lombardi was a seamstress for Marvin-Neitzel in Troy for 25 years, retiring in 1998. She spent her retirement as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, who loved to be surrounded by her family and friends.She was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Troy. She was a devout catholic who prayed for all of her family and friends every day.Survivors include two devoted and loving daughters, Lena (Michael) LoPorto, Troy and Anna (Charles) Hunt, Wynantskill; three grandchildren, Francesca (Zachary) LoPorto-Brandow, Troy, Lidia LoPorto, Troy and Steven Hunt, Troy; a great grandson, Giovanni Brandow, Troy; her mother-in-law, Angelina Saccomano Lombardi, Italy; her siblings, Francesca Santone, Italy, Elio (Adelia) Rossi, Italy, and Concetta (Marino) Padula, Italy; beloved sisters-in-law, Regina Lombardi, Troy, Carmela Rossi, Italy; beloved brothers-in-law, Mario (Anna) Lombardi, Troy, John DiGiacomo, Italy; a special niece and nephew, Giovanna Gavin and Michael Lombardi, Troy and several additional nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Angelina DiGiacomo, Italy; a brother, Cosmo Rossi, Italy; beloved brothers-in-law, Anthony Lombardi, Troy, Peppino Santone, Italy, and Michael Melaragno, Cleveland, OH and a beloved sister-in-law, Assunda Melaragno, Cleveland, OH.A special thank you to Penny Singley for being a wonderful caring home health aid to Mrs. Lombardi for the last seven months, and to Samaritan Hospital and Hospice for making her comfortable during her final hours.Relatives and friends may call at the St. Anthony of Padua Church 28 State Street Troy on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 9-10:15 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30AM with Rev. Richard Donovan, OFM , Pastor, celebrating.Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Troy. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit https://www.brycefuneralhome.com/notices/Lidia-Lombardi http://www.lastingmemories.com/lidia-m-rossi-lombardi
Published in The Record on May 19, 2019