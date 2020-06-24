Brunswick - Lillian ‘Pat’ Lavers Siebert, 86, of Bulson Road died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital after a brief illness.Born in Manhattan, she was daughter of the late Gerald Lavers and Lillian Sherrif Lavers and wife for 64 years of Allen Siebert. She had resided in Cherry Plain, NY for 48 years and most recently in Brunswick, NY.Pat was co-owner with her husband Allen of the Bridgeway Pub in Cherry Plain, NY from 1971 to 1998, which was known for round and square dancing.Pat was a friend to everyone she met. Her greatest passion was being a loving grandma and great grandma (GG). She loved spending time with family.Survivors in addition to her husband include two sons, James (Dianne) Siebert Sr., Brunswick and Edward (Dawn) Siebert, SC; four grandchildren, Valerie (Ryan) Myers, James Siebert, Jr., Corey (Alexa) Siebert and Matthew (Akiko) Siebert; four great grandchildren, Aubrey, Sophie, Olivia, and Leo; a brother, William (Blanche) Lavers and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Gerald Lavers.All services will be private at the convenience of the family.Interment will be in Center Berlin Cemetery Center Berlin.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Lillian ‘Pat’ Siebert to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York 965 Albany-Shaker Road Latham, NY 12110. To sign the guest book or light a candle , visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lillian-pat-lavers-siebert
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.