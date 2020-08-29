1/1
Linda F. Farina
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Halfmoon, NY-Linda F. Farina (Mannix), 59, of Halfmoon, formerly of Brunswick, Troy and Schenectady, peacefully entered into eternal life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born in Schenectady, Linda was the daughter of the late Anthony and Dolores Leonetti Farina and was a graduate of Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons and Siena College, where she earned her BA in Finance. After Linda earned her degree from Siena College, she then was an Assistant Manager at Northeast Savings Bank prior to being employed at JAF Motors and then in the Mortgage Department of Troy Savings Bank. Linda was very involved with the activities of her children having volunteered at Troy P.S. #18 PTA as well as at Brunswick Little League. Mother of Kathryn Mannix, Michael Mannix and Melissa Mannix, all of Troy and the late Nicole Mannix who are survived by their father W. Thomas Mannix, sister of Cynthia (Robert) Maslyn of Niskayuna, Mary (Michael) Eaton of Brunswick and Lisa (Frank, Jr.) DePalma of Castleton, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held private for the family. Linda’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all from the St. Mary’s/St. Peter’s Oncology Hematology Group for their loving care. Memorial contributions may be made to help progress for a cure to the American Cancer Society, in memory of Linda F. Farina (Mannix). Please express your on-line condolences by visiting MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-f-farina-mannix


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home
312 Hoosick Street
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-3930
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved