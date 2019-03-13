|
The retail world lost its best shopper on March 9, 2019. At age 77, Linda Isaac of Troy, passed peacefully with her daughter and son-in-law by her side after a long illness. In her last week, she shared details with her family of the upcoming cruise she would take and the “fabulous clothes and shoes” she would get for the trip. She was her true self-right to the end!Born in 1941 in Grand Rapids, Michigan Linda would spend many happy years in Seattle Washington with her favorite aunts and cousins. She would go on to attend Oregon State University. Being always ready for a new challenge, she would live in Oregon, Virginia, Michigan, Brazil, Arizona, California and finally New York.Linda worked as an executive secretary for most of her working years. Once a resident of Troy, she worked at St. Peter’s Hospital and ultimately retired from Family Footwear Center.Being a grandmother was the highlight of her life. She was always proud of her three grandchildren and their accomplishments as well as the kind of people they had become. She enjoyed her dog, Duffy, her friends, playing Bridge, politics and shopping.She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Mick) Rimkunas of Brunswick NY and her son, David Maddox of California. In addition she leaves three loving grandchildren that knew her as “Nana” - Michael (Kaitlyn) Rimkunas, Matthew Rimkunas and Madeline Rimkunas, all of Brunswick.Linda’s love of the Pacific Ocean remained strong throughout her life. In keeping with her wishes, after cremation her final resting place will be this special place she loved so much.In lieu of flowers the family requests thoughts, prayers or a donation to The Community Hospice of St. Peter’s or Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center. The family appreciates the attentive and loving care she received from the staff of these organizations.www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-isaac
Published in The Record on Mar. 17, 2019