Green Island, New YorkLinda L. Skaarup, 70, of the Rivers Edge Apartments and former Lansingburgh resident, died on Friday Oct. 11, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness. She was born on Nov. 13, 1948 in Troy, NY and was the daughter of the late James and Kathleen Timber Maloney. Linda was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School and was the beloved wife of the late R. Kenneth Skaarup with whom she was married to for over 42 years until his passing. She retired as a supervisor with the NYS Dept. of Fair Hearing in Albany after 27 years of Service. Linda always enjoyed a game of chance, she loved bingo and the casino’s . She was a member of a bowling league at the former Alpha Bowling Lanes in Lansingburgh. She was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Troy. She is the devoted mother of Kenneth J. (Jennifer) Skaarup of Troy, Julie A. (Robert) Darmetko of Troy, Debra J. (Frank) Bristol of Cohoes and Eileen M. (Joe) Skaarup of Green Island; sister of Darlene Maloney of Poughkeepsie and Patricia Maloney of NYC; sister in law of Joseph, Michael, John and James Rogers; cherished grandmother of Kenneth J. Jr., Carissa, Makayla, MacKenzie, A.J., Jeremy (Brianna), Kimberly, and Aleigha; great grandmother of Josephine; also survived by several nieces, nephews and her cousin and best friend, Beverly (Jeannie) Maloney. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 9:30 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Troy where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 5-7 pm Friday in the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., Cor. of 115th. Street & 4th. Avenue in Lansingburgh. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Troy, NY. For online condolences, please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-l-skaarup
Published in The Record on Oct. 16, 2019