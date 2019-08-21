|
West Sand Lake - Linda ‘Lynn’ R. Morgan, 71, of Tyler Way died Monday, August 19, 2019, Samaritan Hospital in Troy after a long illness.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Fritz Kippert and Martha Schneider Kippert. She had resided in West Sand Lake for the past 38 years and was a graduate of Sacred Heart School, attended Catholic Central High School and graduated from Troy High School.Lynn was a caretaker for over 40 years. She began as a nurse in many of the local nursing homes and later taking care of adults in her own home.She enjoyed crocheting, watching movies and her dogs. She loved spending time with family and especially enjoyed every moment with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Survivors include her children, Kimberley (Dion) Howard, Edmeston, Trevor (Denise) Morgan, Guilderland, and Stephanie (Howard McCulloch) Winkelhake, Averill Park; grandchildren, Kayleigh (Danielle), Amanda, Ryan, Justin, Jacob, Sienna (Matt), Austin, Holly-Lynn, Brandyn, and Hanna; great grandchildren, Abigail, Scarlett, and Gatlin; brother, Fred (Karen) Kippert; sister-in-law, Marlene Kippert, best friend, Sally Ann; Aunt Caro, Ex-husband, Kevin and his wife Carol Morgan, and several nieces, nephews and cousinsServices will be held private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Linda R. Morgan to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208 or Mohawk and Hudson River Humane Society 3 Oakland Avenue Menands, NY 12204. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/linda-lynn-r-morgan
Published in The Record on Aug. 23, 2019