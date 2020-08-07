Albany, New York-Lloyd J. Hebert, Jr., 90, formerly of Albany, peacefully entered into eternal life on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Calling hours will be private for family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the White-Sanvidge Funeral Home, 58 Leversee Rd, (Rt-40 in Speigletown) Troy, NY 12182. Per current guidelines, anyone attending must wear a facial covering (mask) and adhere to the six foot social distancing rules inside and outside of the funeral home and the Church where there are capacity limitations. Those attending the Mass are asked to please arrive there between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. to offer contact tracing information prior to entering the Church. Relatives and friends are invited to Lloyd’s Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at Transfiguration Parish (formerly St. Bonaventure’s Church), 50 Hillview Ave, Troy, NY 12182 at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment with military honors will be held in St. John’s Cemetery, Troy. To share a memory with the family or to express your on-line condolences, please visit whitesanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lloyd-j-hebert-jr-1