Troy - Loretta M. Hill, 86, of Burns Apartments died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her residence.Born in Gopher, SD, she was daughter of the late Harvey Hill and Rose Berkley Hill. She was a longtime area hairdresser. Survivors include her children Mark Hayner, Poestenkill, Linda Hayner, Troy, Jon (Alison) Hayner, Ballston Spa and Curtis (Linda Hillje) Hayner, Latham; her siblings: Ted Hill and Rachel Roseneau of Gillette, WY, Dorothy Hawk, Nebraska and Lester Hill, Dallas, TX; her grandchildren, Crystal Hayner, Madison and Evan Hayner, Tyson Arnold and Michelle (Marc) Bourque; her great grandchildren, Nathaniel, Jacob and Madeline DeFreest and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two grandchildren, Matthew and Anthony Hayner, her siblings, Irene Wortman, Darlene Rudi, Shirley Mittlieder, James, Richard, Clarence and Jesse Hill and her dear friend Kristine Wagner.Ma, Mom, Nana, Nonni you were all of these to us kids, grandkids and great grandkids. You always had a loving caring heart and we will never forget your smile. We love you so much and will always have you in our hearts, you will always be our bright star in the sky.Loretta's memorial service will be held on Saturday, September19, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the mausoleum at St. Mary's Cemetery, Tibbits Avenue entrance, Troy, New York 12180. Masks required.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Loretta Hill to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204. For a private family guest book and service directions, visit www.brycefh.com
