1/1
Loretta M. Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy - Loretta M. Hill, 86, of Burns Apartments died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at her residence.Born in Gopher, SD, she was daughter of the late Harvey Hill and Rose Berkley Hill. She was a longtime area hairdresser. Survivors include her children Mark Hayner, Poestenkill, Linda Hayner, Troy, Jon (Alison) Hayner, Ballston Spa and Curtis (Linda Hillje) Hayner, Latham; her siblings: Ted Hill and Rachel Roseneau of Gillette, WY, Dorothy Hawk, Nebraska and Lester Hill, Dallas, TX; her grandchildren, Crystal Hayner, Madison and Evan Hayner, Tyson Arnold and Michelle (Marc) Bourque; her great grandchildren, Nathaniel, Jacob and Madeline DeFreest and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two grandchildren, Matthew and Anthony Hayner, her siblings, Irene Wortman, Darlene Rudi, Shirley Mittlieder, James, Richard, Clarence and Jesse Hill and her dear friend Kristine Wagner.Ma, Mom, Nana, Nonni you were all of these to us kids, grandkids and great grandkids. You always had a loving caring heart and we will never forget your smile. We love you so much and will always have you in our hearts, you will always be our bright star in the sky.Loretta's memorial service will be held on Saturday, September19, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the mausoleum at St. Mary's Cemetery, Tibbits Avenue entrance, Troy, New York 12180. Masks required.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Loretta Hill to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204. For a private family guest book and service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/loretta-m-hill


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved