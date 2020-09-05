1/1
Loretta T. Witbeck
TROY–Loretta T. (Dundon) Witbeck died on September 3, 2020 at the age of 94.Born in Troy, Loretta was a life-long resident of Troy and had lived on Hoosick Street for many years. She was the daughter of the late James C. and Anna (Kane) Dundon. Loretta was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy and was employed by Troy Savings Bank, New York State and the Troy City School District from where she retired. She had been a longtime communicant of the former St. Paul the Apostle Church in Troy where she was a member of the Rosary Society. Loretta was the widow of Joseph N. “Woody” Witbeck to whom she was married on November 12, 1949 in St. Paul the Apostle Church and together they enjoyed 53 years of marriage before his passing in 2003. Loretta enjoyed having Sunday dinners with Woody and their close friends at various local restaurants, attending her grandsons sporting events, creating ceramic decorations, playing bingo and attending Mass and reciting the rosary. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Witbeck Nuttle and Jean Witbeck (Alex)Blizinski; her four grandsons, Samuel J. and Matthew D. Michini, Alex J. and Joseph Blizinski; her sister, Anne (Frank) Lukovits as well as six nieces and five nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Mary (George “Chops”) McKeon and her brother, James K. (Patricia) Dundon. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 am in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy and interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy. Friends are invited and may also visit with Loretta’s family on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5 until 7 pm at the Parker Brothers Memorial, 2013 Broadway in Watervliet. Wearing masks and social distancing will be required. Donations may be made to Tampa Urban Young Life, 2121 131 st Ave. East, Tampa, FL 33612. http://giving.younglife.org/tampaurban . Visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions. Arrangements are by the Doran Funeral Home of Troy. http://www.lastingmemories.com/loretta-t-witbeck


Published in The Record from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
September 5, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
