Louis "Lou" Quinlan, Esq., 82, a long-time resident of Troy, NY, died peacefully in Southampton, NY on August 5, 2019 with his family by his side. A true gentleman, Lou will be remembered for his keen intellect, sharp wit, irreverent humor, captivating gift of story-telling, and most of all, his kindness and big heart. He was his children's best friend and greatest hero.Lou was a 1954 graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy and received his Bachelor's degree from Syracuse University where he played varsity lacrosse along side famous NFL player Jim Brown. After attending medical school, Lou ultimately went on to graduate from Albany Law School, joining the NY State Bar Association in 1964. He spent much of his career practicing law with the firm he co-founded, Quinlan & Reilly, as well as being Chief Counsel for Rensselaer Country Department of Social Services.Later in life, Lou relocated to Southampton and enjoyed a wonderful retirement with his dearest Emmy Lou Kelly, where his favourite past-times were working in their flower garden, reading the newspaper and doing the cross-word with their cat Gracie lounging on his lap, eating vanilla ice cream with chocolate cake, and playing with his grandson Quinn. In addition to being a great family man and friend, Lou was also a person in long-term recovery, and cherished being part of the recovery community in Southampton.Lou is survived by his son Eric Quinlan and his wife Tara Handron of Washington, D.C.; and his daughter Lindsey Quinlan, her husband Chris Gadsden, and their son Quinn Gadsden of London, U.K. He was the youngest of five Quinlan boys, and is also survived by his brother Dr. Paul Timothy Quinlan and his wife Judy, his sister-in-law Mary Quinlan, and many much loved nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lou Quinlan's memory to Caron Treatment Centers, Attn: Development Office, PO Box 150, Wernersville, PA 19565, or online at https://www.caron.org/give-to-caron/donate-to-Caron. http://www.lastingmemories.com/louis-h-quinlan-esq
Published in The Record on Aug. 14, 2019